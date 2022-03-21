$13,996+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE
75,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8667101
- Stock #: 148220
- VIN: 1FMCU0GXXEUD68220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
