2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
Used
276,435KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM7EC690558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 51-25-021101-14
- Mileage 276,435 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives. Rear suspension rusted/broken. Brakes noisy.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
