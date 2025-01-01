Menu
<p>Runs and drives. Rear suspension rusted/broken. Brakes noisy.</p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

276,435 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

12380820

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
276,435KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM7EC690558

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51-25-021101-14
  • Mileage 276,435 KM

Runs and drives. Rear suspension rusted/broken. Brakes noisy.

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2014 Nissan Pathfinder