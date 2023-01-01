2014 Nissan Versa

$3,200 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 0 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10055289

10055289 Stock #: 51-22-011794-14

51-22-011794-14 VIN: 3N1CE2CP1EL374567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,080 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Tachometer • Trip Computer • Rear Window Defogger • Rear Wiper&n...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.