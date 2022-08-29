Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Camry

55,088 KM

Details Description Features

$18,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,887

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 9295363
  2. 9295363
  3. 9295363
  4. 9295363
  5. 9295363
  6. 9295363
  7. 9295363
  8. 9295363
  9. 9295363
  10. 9295363
  11. 9295363
  12. 9295363
  13. 9295363
  14. 9295363
  15. 9295363
  16. 9295363
  17. 9295363
  18. 9295363
  19. 9295363
  20. 9295363
  21. 9295363
  22. 9295363
  23. 9295363
  24. 9295363
  25. 9295363
  26. 9295363
  27. 9295363
  28. 9295363
  29. 9295363
  30. 9295363
  31. 9295363
  32. 9295363
  33. 9295363
  34. 9295363
  35. 9295363
Contact Seller

$18,887

+ taxes & licensing

55,088KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9295363
  • Stock #: 146590
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK5EU786590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 146590
  • Mileage 55,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Camry has always been about more than just getting you to a destination. It’s been about how it can connect you to others and take you to places not always found on a map. The Camry Effect let owners share stories and talk about their love for their Camry – these cars had become a part of their life.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Camry has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2017 Toyota Camry LE
 123,209 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Camry LE
 55,088 KM
$18,887 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota C-HR LE
 64,636 KM
$29,996 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory