2014 Toyota Corolla

14,928 KM

Details

$16,996

+ tax & licensing
$16,996

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

CE

2014 Toyota Corolla

CE

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$16,996

+ taxes & licensing

14,928KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9032401
  • Stock #: 14C698
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6EC045698

  • Exterior Colour 0040 SUPER WHITE
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,928 KM

The future is all about flexibility. That’s why the interior of Corolla has been designed to accommodate a lifestyle. One minute you’re hauling your friends, the next minute, enough gear to outfit your band. Got big plans and bigger cargo? Rear seats easily fold down to fit fewer friends and more stuff. Corolla is designed to be the perfect partner no matter what you, or your friends, decide to do.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Corolla has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

