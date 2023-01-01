Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

129,673 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

2014 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,673KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9826961
  • Stock #: 142963
  • VIN: 5TFUU4EN9EX102963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 142963
  • Mileage 129,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Wherever. Whenever. With the Toyota Tacoma, there’s no such thing as an average weekend. Backed by Toyota’s legendary heritage of toughness, this pickup truck is ready for a day of scrambling over dirt, charging through mud or taking on those not-so-small, epic weekend projects. So wherever your weekend takes you, you can bet that Tacoma has your back.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Tacoma has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

