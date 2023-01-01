2014 Toyota Tacoma

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 6 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9826961

9826961 Stock #: 142963

142963 VIN: 5TFUU4EN9EX102963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 142963

Mileage 129,673 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Floor mats Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.