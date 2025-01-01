Menu
<p>runs and drives, noisy exhaust</p>

2015 Ford Fiesta

159,238 KM

$1,700

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Fiesta

S

12973216

2015 Ford Fiesta

S

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

$1,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,238KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FADP4TJ5FM127881

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,238 KM

runs and drives, noisy exhaust

Spoiler

Tachometer

air_conditioning
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
Power_Brakes
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$1,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2015 Ford Fiesta