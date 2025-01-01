$1,700+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Fiesta
S
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
$1,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,238KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FADP4TJ5FM127881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,238 KM
Vehicle Description
runs and drives, noisy exhaust
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
Power_Brakes
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_Cover
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
