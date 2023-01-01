Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

92,200 KM

Details Description Features

$14,978

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,978

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi RVR

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 10036389
  2. 10036389
  3. 10036389
  4. 10036389
Contact Seller

$14,978

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10036389
  • Stock #: 159885
  • VIN: 4A4AJ3AU7FE609885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Confident and contemporary. Our Mitsubishi RVR exudes confidence and style. With its cleanly drawn lines, superior engineering and abundant comforts, it captures the spirit of adventure in a beautifully designed, subcompact SUV. And that’s just the start.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Mitsubishi RVR has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. If you’re looking for a dealership experience that always goes above and beyond, visit Acadia Toyota today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 92,200 KM
$14,978 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage LX
 17,824 KM
$34,996 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla L
 18,098 KM
$25,993 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory