$14,978+ tax & licensing
506-857-8611
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
$14,978
- Listing ID: 10036389
- Stock #: 159885
- VIN: 4A4AJ3AU7FE609885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Confident and contemporary. Our Mitsubishi RVR exudes confidence and style. With its cleanly drawn lines, superior engineering and abundant comforts, it captures the spirit of adventure in a beautifully designed, subcompact SUV. And that’s just the start.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Mitsubishi RVR has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. If you’re looking for a dealership experience that always goes above and beyond, visit Acadia Toyota today!
