2015 Nissan Xterra
PRO-4X
$22,824
- Listing ID: 9417940
- Stock #: 151304
- VIN: 5N1AN0NWXFN661304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our NISSAN XTERRA has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom-line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straightforward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.
