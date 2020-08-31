+ taxes & licensing
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
Today it’s the roomy 5-passenger seating that comes in handy. Tomorrow you’ll want to fold down the rear seats to take advantage of the 48 cu. ft. of cargo space. And who knows what the next day will bring. With eight seating and cargo configurations, Trax covers every possibility. You’re ready to leave no corner unturned.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our 2016 Chevrolet Trax has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will
be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.
