2016 Mazda MAZDA3

240,386 KM

$8,996

+ tax & licensing
Acadia Toyota

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

240,386KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9628102
  • Stock #: 163474
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U7XGM313474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Mazda3 has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom-line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straightforward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
