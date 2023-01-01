$8,996+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
$8,996
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9628102
- Stock #: 163474
- VIN: 3MZBM1U7XGM313474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 163474
- Mileage 240,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Mazda3 has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom-line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straightforward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.