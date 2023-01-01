2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$8,996 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 0 , 3 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9628102

9628102 Stock #: 163474

163474 VIN: 3MZBM1U7XGM313474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 240,386 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers

