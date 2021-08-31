Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

98,695 KM

Details Description Features

$21,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 7586263
  2. 7586263
  3. 7586263
  4. 7586263
  5. 7586263
  6. 7586263
  7. 7586263
  8. 7586263
  9. 7586263
  10. 7586263
  11. 7586263
  12. 7586263
  13. 7586263
  14. 7586263
  15. 7586263
  16. 7586263
  17. 7586263
  18. 7586263
  19. 7586263
  20. 7586263
  21. 7586263
  22. 7586263
  23. 7586263
  24. 7586263
  25. 7586263
  26. 7586263
  27. 7586263
  28. 7586263
  29. 7586263
  30. 7586263
  31. 7586263
  32. 7586263
  33. 7586263
  34. 7586263
  35. 7586263
  36. 7586263
Contact Seller

$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

98,695KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7586263
  • Stock #: 165922
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV3GW465922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Let’s push your limits — in and out of the city. The awe-inspiring Toyota RAV4 is a familiar name that’s anything but the same. Whether your adventure involves getting familiar with what’s in and around town or taking it beyond the pavement, RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. It’s time to live life to its fullest.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota RAV4 has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 15 KM
$44,861 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 17,351 KM
$36,993 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 98,695 KM
$21,994 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory