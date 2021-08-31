Menu
2016 Toyota Tundra

116,882 KM

$39,899

+ tax & licensing
$39,899

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2016 Toyota Tundra

2016 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFFROAD

2016 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFFROAD

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$39,899

+ taxes & licensing

116,882KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7982709
  • Stock #: 16A299
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F12GX545299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 16A299
  • Mileage 116,882 KM

Vehicle Description

TRUCK DNA. With a heritage that goes back over eight decades, it's no wonder that Toyota trucks are the world's choice. They've done a few interesting things over the years. Toyota trucks have had more entries in the Dakar Rally than any other brand. They were the first trucks ever driven to the Magnetic North Pole and the South Pole. Toyota trucks are winners, wherever they travel. Where will your Tundra take you?

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Tundra has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

