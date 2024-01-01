Menu
The 2017 Buick Encore Essence blends luxury with versatility, offering a compact SUV thats perfect for urban exploration and weekend getaways alike. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, it delivers a peppy performance while maintaining excellent fuel economy, making it ideal for daily commuting and long road trips. As the Essence trim, this Encore model boasts upscale features and amenities that elevate the driving experience. From premium leather upholstery to heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, every detail is crafted to provide comfort and refinement for both driver and passengers. The Encores compact size makes it a breeze to maneuver through crowded city streets, while its elevated seating position offers excellent visibility for the driver. Despite its small footprint, the Encore offers impressive cargo space, with fold-flat rear seats allowing for versatile cargo configurations to accommodate various needs. Equipped with advanced safety features such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, the Buick Encore Essence prioritizes the safety and security of its occupants. Additionally, the IntelliLink infotainment system keeps drivers connected with features like smartphone integration and voice commands. Overall, the 2017 Buick Encore Essence combines luxury, versatility, and safety in a compact and stylish package, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a premium SUV experience without sacrificing efficiency or maneuverability.

82,247 KM

Essence

Essence

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

Used
82,247KM
VIN KL4CJCSB8HB255760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 175760
  • Mileage 82,247 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Buick Encore Essence blends luxury with versatility, offering a compact SUV that's perfect for urban exploration and weekend getaways alike. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, it delivers a peppy performance while maintaining excellent fuel economy, making it ideal for daily commuting and long road trips.

As the Essence trim, this Encore model boasts upscale features and amenities that elevate the driving experience. From premium leather upholstery to heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, every detail is crafted to provide comfort and refinement for both driver and passengers.

The Encore's compact size makes it a breeze to maneuver through crowded city streets, while its elevated seating position offers excellent visibility for the driver. Despite its small footprint, the Encore offers impressive cargo space, with fold-flat rear seats allowing for versatile cargo configurations to accommodate various needs.

Equipped with advanced safety features such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, the Buick Encore Essence prioritizes the safety and security of its occupants. Additionally, the IntelliLink infotainment system keeps drivers connected with features like smartphone integration and voice commands.

Overall, the 2017 Buick Encore Essence combines luxury, versatility, and safety in a compact and stylish package, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a premium SUV experience without sacrificing efficiency or maneuverability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-XXXX

506-857-8611

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

