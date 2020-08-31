+ taxes & licensing
506-857-8611
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
506-857-8611
+ taxes & licensing
You’ve got to earn the right to call yourself an off-road icon. Our Toyota 4Runner brings over three decades of proven capability to your next adventure, so it has the stuff you can depend on to help you escape the city — and get back if you so desire. A powerful V6 and reinforced body-on-frame construction give the strength you need to tackle the challenges found in the wild. It’s time to start making the next great campfire story.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8