Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota 4Runner

73,386 KM

Details Description Features

$36,976

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,976

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

Trd Off Road

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota 4Runner

Trd Off Road

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 5761884
  2. 5761884
  3. 5761884
  4. 5761884
  5. 5761884
  6. 5761884
  7. 5761884
  8. 5761884
  9. 5761884
  10. 5761884
  11. 5761884
  12. 5761884
Contact Seller

$36,976

+ taxes & licensing

73,386KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5761884
  • Stock #: 175165
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR0H5435165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour "
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,386 KM

Vehicle Description

You’ve got to earn the right to call yourself an off-road icon. Our Toyota 4Runner brings over three decades of proven capability to your next adventure, so it has the stuff you can depend on to help you escape the city — and get back if you so desire. A powerful V6 and reinforced body-on-frame construction give the strength you need to tackle the challenges found in the wild. It’s time to start making the next great campfire story.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2011 Toyota Sienna X...
 209,571 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla SE
 63,921 KM
$18,481 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 13,958 KM
$15,993 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory