2017 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
- Listing ID: 9295369
- Stock #: 176098
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK5HU766098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Camry has always been about more than just getting you to a destination. It’s been about how it can connect you to others and take you to places not always found on a map. The Camry Effect let owners share stories and talk about their love for their Camry – these cars had become a part of their life.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Camry has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.
Vehicle Features
