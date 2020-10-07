Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Corolla

49,939 KM

Details Description Features

$14,828

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,828

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 6170658
  2. 6170658
  3. 6170658
  4. 6170658
  5. 6170658
  6. 6170658
  7. 6170658
  8. 6170658
  9. 6170658
  10. 6170658
  11. 6170658
  12. 6170658
  13. 6170658
  14. 6170658
  15. 6170658
  16. 6170658
  17. 6170658
  18. 6170658
  19. 6170658
  20. 6170658
  21. 6170658
  22. 6170658
  23. 6170658
  24. 6170658
  25. 6170658
  26. 6170658
  27. 6170658
  28. 6170658
  29. 6170658
  30. 6170658
  31. 6170658
  32. 6170658
Contact Seller

$14,828

+ taxes & licensing

49,939KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6170658
  • Stock #: 175037
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1HC775037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLATE
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,939 KM

Vehicle Description

The future is all about flexibility. That’s why the interior of Corolla has been designed to accommodate a lifestyle. One minute you’re hauling your friends, the next minute, enough gear to outfit your band. Got big plans and bigger cargo? Rear seats easily fold down to fit fewer friends and more stuff. Corolla is designed to be the perfect partner no matter what you, or your friends, decide to do.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota Corolla has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla SE
 77,181 KM
$15,554 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris LE
 88,001 KM
$10,753 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic COU...
 34,311 KM
$17,446 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory