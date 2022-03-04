Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

59,539 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

59,539KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8646203
  Stock #: 173764
  VIN: 2T1BURHE7HC943764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0221 GALACTIC AQUA MICA
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,539 KM

Vehicle Description

The future is all about flexibility. That’s why the interior of Corolla has been designed to accommodate a lifestyle. One minute you’re hauling your friends, the next minute, enough gear to outfit your band. Got big plans and bigger cargo? Rear seats easily fold down to fit fewer friends and more stuff. Corolla is designed to be the perfect partner no matter what you, or your friends, decide to do.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Corolla has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

