Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Highlander

91,239 KM

Details Description Features

$29,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,494

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 6114060
  2. 6114060
  3. 6114060
  4. 6114060
  5. 6114060
  6. 6114060
  7. 6114060
  8. 6114060
  9. 6114060
  10. 6114060
  11. 6114060
  12. 6114060
  13. 6114060
  14. 6114060
  15. 6114060
  16. 6114060
  17. 6114060
  18. 6114060
  19. 6114060
  20. 6114060
  21. 6114060
  22. 6114060
  23. 6114060
  24. 6114060
  25. 6114060
  26. 6114060
  27. 6114060
  28. 6114060
  29. 6114060
Contact Seller

$29,494

+ taxes & licensing

91,239KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6114060
  • Stock #: 179320
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH6HS419320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 179320
  • Mileage 91,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Go wherever your imagination takes you. Highlander offers the styling, capability, and versatility that lets you go wherever your curiosity takes you. You can take whatever you want – and whomever you want – with plenty of cargo space and roomy seating. The strength and power to get you wherever you want to go, today and tomorrow.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our 2019 Toyota Highlander has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 78,231 KM
$15,483 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla CE
 45,500 KM
$16,994 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 104,086 KM
$32,765 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory