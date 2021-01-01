Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

63,942 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,942KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6370244
  Stock #: 171679
  VIN: 2T3RFREV2HW621679

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour 0221 GALACTIC AQUA MICA
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 63,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Let’s push your limits — in and out of the city. The awe-inspiring Toyota RAV4 is a familiar name that’s anything but the same. Whether your adventure involves getting familiar with what’s in and around town or taking it beyond the pavement, RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. It’s time to live life to its fullest.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota RAV4 has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

