2017 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
- Listing ID: 10287432
- Stock #: 17A485
- VIN: 5TDJZ3DC5HS176485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 77,030 KM
Vehicle Description
The original Swagger Wagon. Enter Sienna, the minivan that’s just as focused on having fun as it is on family. Whether at a downtown festival or Dad’s night out, Sienna fits right in. Its sports sedan feel and sleek styling make road time feel like playtime to everyone. Sienna has enough power, space and style to take your family and friends anywhere.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Sienna has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. If you’re looking for a dealership experience that always goes above and beyond, visit Acadia Toyota today!
Vehicle Features
