2017 Toyota Sienna

77,030 KM

$32,996

+ tax & licensing
$32,996

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$32,996

+ taxes & licensing

77,030KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287432
  • Stock #: 17A485
  • VIN: 5TDJZ3DC5HS176485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 17A485
  • Mileage 77,030 KM

Vehicle Description

The original Swagger Wagon. Enter Sienna, the minivan that’s just as focused on having fun as it is on family. Whether at a downtown festival or Dad’s night out, Sienna fits right in. Its sports sedan feel and sleek styling make road time feel like playtime to everyone. Sienna has enough power, space and style to take your family and friends anywhere.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Sienna has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. If you’re looking for a dealership experience that always goes above and beyond, visit Acadia Toyota today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

