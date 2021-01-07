Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

68,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,463

+ tax & licensing
$36,463

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

SR5

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$36,463

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6542833
  • Stock #: 173962
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN1HX053962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksand
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wherever. Whenever. With the Toyota Tacoma, there’s no such thing as an average weekend. Backed by Toyota’s legendary heritage of toughness, this pickup truck is ready for a day of scrambling over dirt, charging through mud or taking on those not-so-small, epic weekend projects. So wherever your weekend takes you, you can bet that Tacoma has your back.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota Tacoma has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

