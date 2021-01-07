2017 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
506-857-8611
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
506-857-8611
+ taxes & licensing
Wherever. Whenever. With the Toyota Tacoma, there’s no such thing as an average weekend. Backed by Toyota’s legendary heritage of toughness, this pickup truck is ready for a day of scrambling over dirt, charging through mud or taking on those not-so-small, epic weekend projects. So wherever your weekend takes you, you can bet that Tacoma has your back.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota Tacoma has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8