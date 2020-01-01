Menu
2017 Toyota Yaris

45,588 KM

Details

$14,712

+ tax & licensing
$14,712

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2017 Toyota Yaris

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$14,712

+ taxes & licensing

45,588KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6215745
  • Stock #: 171708
  • VIN: VNKKTUD30HA071708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Break the mold. Not the bank.. On the outside, Yaris is all slick sheet metal and bold design. This looks like the car you wanted to buy — not the one you had to. On the inside, there’s a surprisingly spacious interior, full of unexpected amenities like cruise control, power windows and locks, and AC. That’s what happens when you think outside the econobox.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota Yaris has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-XXXX

506-857-8611

