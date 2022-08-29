Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

44,480 KM

Details Features

$21,994

+ tax & licensing
Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

LS

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

44,480KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9150376
  • Stock #: 189280
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5ST3JF279280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 189280
  • Mileage 44,480 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

