$21,994+ tax & licensing
$21,994
+ taxes & licensing
Acadia Toyota
506-857-8611
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
506-857-8611
$21,994
+ taxes & licensing
44,480KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9150376
- Stock #: 189280
- VIN: 1G1ZB5ST3JF279280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 189280
- Mileage 44,480 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8