2018 Mazda MAZDA3

36,260 KM

Details Features

$23,996

+ tax & licensing
$23,996

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$23,996

+ taxes & licensing

36,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8911747
  • Stock #: 187442
  • VIN: 3MZBN1M39JM167442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 187442
  • Mileage 36,260 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

