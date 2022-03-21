$23,996+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
SPORT GT
Location
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
36,260KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8911747
- Stock #: 187442
- VIN: 3MZBN1M39JM167442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,260 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
