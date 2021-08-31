Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota 4Runner

15 KM

Details Description Features

$44,861

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,861

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

Trd Off Road

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota 4Runner

Trd Off Road

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 7586269
  2. 7586269
  3. 7586269
  4. 7586269
  5. 7586269
  6. 7586269
  7. 7586269
  8. 7586269
  9. 7586269
  10. 7586269
  11. 7586269
  12. 7586269
  13. 7586269
  14. 7586269
  15. 7586269
  16. 7586269
  17. 7586269
  18. 7586269
  19. 7586269
  20. 7586269
  21. 7586269
  22. 7586269
  23. 7586269
  24. 7586269
  25. 7586269
  26. 7586269
  27. 7586269
  28. 7586269
  29. 7586269
  30. 7586269
  31. 7586269
  32. 7586269
  33. 7586269
  34. 7586269
  35. 7586269
Contact Seller

$44,861

+ taxes & licensing

15KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7586269
  • Stock #: 187465
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR0J5487465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 187465
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

The cabin is spacious. The possibilities, endless. When you’re living an “anytime, anywhere” lifestyle, your vehicle had better be accommodating. 4Runner exceeds that bold challenge with an ingeniously designed interior. Its versatile seats readily configure to handle any cargo or passenger combination. And access to your gear has been made easy with a power rear window. Adventure has never been so effortless.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota 4Runner has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2015 RAM 1500 ST
 44,311 KM
$24,993 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE
 134,153 KM
$14,484 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 81,413 KM
$36,496 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory