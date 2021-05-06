2018 Toyota C-HR

+ taxes & licensing
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
Design focused around you. C-HR’s distinctive exterior extends inward to its sleek interior texture. When you get in, you’re instantly surrounded by a space that’s been designed for someone who is really passionate about driving. The interior is totally intuitive and further showcases C-HR’s focus on style. And C-HR isn’t just sleek; it’s smart too. The Smart Key System gives you easier access to jump right in, push “Start” and go.
Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota C-HR has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!
We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!
Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. If you’re looking for a dealership experience that always goes above and beyond, visit Acadia Toyota today!
