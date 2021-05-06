Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota C-HR

18,694 KM

Details Description Features

$20,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,989

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 7056272
  2. 7056272
  3. 7056272
  4. 7056272
  5. 7056272
  6. 7056272
  7. 7056272
  8. 7056272
  9. 7056272
  10. 7056272
  11. 7056272
  12. 7056272
  13. 7056272
  14. 7056272
  15. 7056272
  16. 7056272
  17. 7056272
  18. 7056272
  19. 7056272
  20. 7056272
  21. 7056272
  22. 7056272
  23. 7056272
  24. 7056272
  25. 7056272
  26. 7056272
  27. 7056272
  28. 7056272
Contact Seller

$20,989

+ taxes & licensing

18,694KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7056272
  • Stock #: 182800
  • VIN: NMTKHMBXXJR062800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 182800
  • Mileage 18,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Design focused around you. C-HR’s distinctive exterior extends inward to its sleek interior texture. When you get in, you’re instantly surrounded by a space that’s been designed for someone who is really passionate about driving. The interior is totally intuitive and further showcases C-HR’s focus on style. And C-HR isn’t just sleek; it’s smart too. The Smart Key System gives you easier access to jump right in, push “Start” and go.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota C-HR has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. If you’re looking for a dealership experience that always goes above and beyond, visit Acadia Toyota today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 76,055 KM
$17,996 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla LE
 41,759 KM
$16,994 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla S
 71,700 KM
$12,996 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory