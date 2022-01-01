Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

39,963 KM

Details Description Features

$18,926

+ tax & licensing
$18,926

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

IM

2018 Toyota Corolla

IM

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$18,926

+ taxes & licensing

39,963KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8121355
  • Stock #: 180902
  • VIN: JTNKARJE5JJ560902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 180902
  • Mileage 39,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Aggressively practical. The Corolla iM gives you the versatility and performance you need in one incredibly stylish package. Its aggressive body kit is loaded with attitude. Show off this hatchback’s sporty side. The rear hatch opens to reveal a generous cargo area, meaning you won’t have to sacrifice fun for practicality. It’s time to have the drive of your life.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota Corolla iM has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

