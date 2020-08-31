Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

36,752 KM

Details Description Features

$27,494

+ tax & licensing
$27,494

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$27,494

+ taxes & licensing

36,752KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5761890
  Stock #: 185939
  VIN: 2T3RFREVXJW725939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour "
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 185939
  • Mileage 36,752 KM

Vehicle Description

So much of the world is square. Time to break out. RAV4 cuts a dynamic, powerful silhouette that’s distinct from other SUVs. Take a look at its aggressive stance and front end, its sleek and sculpted profile. RAV4 has a look that’s not rivaled by anything else out there, so you’ll never feel boxed in again. RAV4 lets your spirit run free.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

