Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

71,700 KM

Details Description Features

$34,874

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,874

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE+

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE+

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 8121358
  2. 8121358
  3. 8121358
  4. 8121358
  5. 8121358
  6. 8121358
  7. 8121358
  8. 8121358
  9. 8121358
  10. 8121358
  11. 8121358
  12. 8121358
  13. 8121358
  14. 8121358
  15. 8121358
  16. 8121358
  17. 8121358
  18. 8121358
  19. 8121358
  20. 8121358
  21. 8121358
  22. 8121358
  23. 8121358
  24. 8121358
  25. 8121358
  26. 8121358
  27. 8121358
  28. 8121358
  29. 8121358
  30. 8121358
  31. 8121358
  32. 8121358
  33. 8121358
  34. 8121358
  35. 8121358
Contact Seller

$34,874

+ taxes & licensing

71,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8121358
  • Stock #: 185043
  • VIN: JTMRJREV2JD225043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01D6 SILVER SKY METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Let’s push your limits — in and out of the city. The awe-inspiring Toyota RAV4 is a familiar name that’s anything but the same. Whether your adventure involves getting familiar with what’s in and around town or taking it beyond the pavement, RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. It’s time to live life to its fullest.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota RAV4 has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 126,777 KM
$8,788 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla LE
 143,646 KM
$7,949 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Sienna
 130,000 KM
$25,958 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory