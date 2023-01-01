Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

47,981 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

LE

LE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

47,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9648604
  • Stock #: 187865
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV4JW477865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Let’s push your limits — in and out of the city. The awe-inspiring Toyota RAV4 is a familiar name that’s anything but the same. Whether your adventure involves getting familiar with what’s in and around town or taking it beyond the pavement, RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. It’s time to live life to its fullest.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota RAV4 has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
