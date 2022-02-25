2018 Toyota Tacoma

$41,994 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 7 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8442393

8442393 Stock #: 187538

187538 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0JX037538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour 0040 WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 187538

Mileage 49,764 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.