2018 Toyota Tacoma

49,764 KM

Details Description Features

$41,994

+ tax & licensing
$41,994

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$41,994

+ taxes & licensing

49,764KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8442393
  Stock #: 187538
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0JX037538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0040 WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 187538
  • Mileage 49,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Wherever. Whenever. With the Toyota Tacoma, there’s no such thing as an average weekend. Backed by Toyota’s legendary heritage of toughness, this pickup truck is ready for a day of scrambling over dirt, charging through mud or taking on those not-so-small, epic weekend projects. So wherever your weekend takes you, you can bet that Tacoma has your back.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota Tacoma has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

