Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

13,958 KM

Details Description Features

$15,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,993

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 5707338
  2. 5707338
  3. 5707338
  4. 5707338
  5. 5707338
  6. 5707338
  7. 5707338
  8. 5707338
Contact Seller

$15,993

+ taxes & licensing

13,958KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5707338
  • Stock #: 199583
  • VIN: KMHD74LF5KU889583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Can a compact car actually expand your horizons? Can it be far from an ordinary small car, filled with the sort of premium features you’d only expect to find on luxury cars? It can, if it’s a Hyundai Elantra. The design of Elantra is a modern form of art. Its exterior sculpts creases, character lines and curves for aerodynamic efficiency and stunning visual impact.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our 2019 Hyundai Elantra has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 35,012 KM
$38,039.53 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 89,231 KM
$24,908 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 55,382 KM
$25,933 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory