2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$23,498 + taxes & licensing 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9188515

9188515 Stock #: 192375

192375 VIN: 3MZBPAB71KM102375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.