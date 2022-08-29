Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

15 KM

$23,498

+ tax & licensing
$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$23,498

+ taxes & licensing

15KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9188515
  Stock #: 192375
  VIN: 3MZBPAB71KM102375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2021 Toyota RAV4 LE
 68,665 KM
$36,494 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX SPORT
 33,988 KM
$34,683 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE
 70,000 KM
$33,497 + tax & lic

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory