$23,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
Acadia Toyota
506-857-8611
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
506-857-8611
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
15KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9188515
- Stock #: 192375
- VIN: 3MZBPAB71KM102375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Acadia Toyota
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8