2019 RAM 1500

40,719 KM

Details Features

$41,894

+ tax & licensing
Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Classic Express

Location

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

40,719KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8646221
  • Stock #: 190661
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6KG730661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 190661
  • Mileage 40,719 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Acadia Toyota

