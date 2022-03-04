$41,894 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 7 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8646221

8646221 Stock #: 190661

190661 VIN: 3C6RR7KT6KG730661

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 190661

Mileage 40,719 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.