Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota C-HR

55,719 KM

Details Description Features

$27,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,700

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota C-HR

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 9417934
  2. 9417934
  3. 9417934
  4. 9417934
  5. 9417934
  6. 9417934
  7. 9417934
  8. 9417934
  9. 9417934
  10. 9417934
  11. 9417934
  12. 9417934
  13. 9417934
  14. 9417934
  15. 9417934
  16. 9417934
  17. 9417934
  18. 9417934
  19. 9417934
  20. 9417934
  21. 9417934
  22. 9417934
  23. 9417934
  24. 9417934
  25. 9417934
  26. 9417934
  27. 9417934
  28. 9417934
  29. 9417934
  30. 9417934
  31. 9417934
  32. 9417934
  33. 9417934
Contact Seller

$27,700

+ taxes & licensing

55,719KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9417934
  • Stock #: 190757
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX7KR070757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 190757
  • Mileage 55,719 KM

Vehicle Description

Design focused around you. C-HR’s distinctive exterior extends inward to its sleek interior texture. When you get in, you’re instantly surrounded by a space that’s been designed for someone who is really passionate about driving. The interior is totally intuitive and further showcases C-HR’s focus on style. And C-HR isn’t just sleek; it’s smart too. The Smart Key System gives you easier access to jump right in, push “Start” and go.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota C-HR has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. If you’re looking for a dealership experience that always goes above and beyond, visit Acadia Toyota today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 80,247 KM
$18,993 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE
 15 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry XSE
 20,689 KM
$41,489 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory