Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Sienna

60,200 KM

Details Description Features

$27,918

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,918

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 6170661
  2. 6170661
  3. 6170661
  4. 6170661
  5. 6170661
  6. 6170661
  7. 6170661
  8. 6170661
  9. 6170661
  10. 6170661
  11. 6170661
  12. 6170661
  13. 6170661
  14. 6170661
  15. 6170661
  16. 6170661
  17. 6170661
  18. 6170661
  19. 6170661
  20. 6170661
  21. 6170661
  22. 6170661
  23. 6170661
  24. 6170661
  25. 6170661
  26. 6170661
  27. 6170661
  28. 6170661
Contact Seller

$27,918

+ taxes & licensing

60,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6170661
  • Stock #: 194048
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC2KS014048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 194048
  • Mileage 60,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The original Swagger Wagon. Enter Sienna, the minivan that’s just as focused on having fun as it is on family. Whether at a downtown festival or Dad’s night out, Sienna fits right in. Its sports sedan feel and sleek styling make road time feel like playtime to everyone. Sienna has enough power, space and style to take your family and friends anywhere.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Sienna has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. If you’re looking for a dealership experience that always goes above and beyond, visit Acadia Toyota today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla SE
 77,181 KM
$15,554 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris LE
 88,001 KM
$10,753 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic COU...
 34,311 KM
$17,446 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory