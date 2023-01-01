Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota 4Runner

50,033 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

Trd Off Road

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota 4Runner

Trd Off Road

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 10498512
  2. 10498512
  3. 10498512
  4. 10498512
  5. 10498512
  6. 10498512
  7. 10498512
  8. 10498512
  9. 10498512
  10. 10498512
  11. 10498512
  12. 10498512
  13. 10498512
  14. 10498512
  15. 10498512
  16. 10498512
  17. 10498512
  18. 10498512
  19. 10498512
  20. 10498512
Contact Seller

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,033KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498512
  • Stock #: 200260
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR6L5810260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 200260
  • Mileage 50,033 KM

Vehicle Description

The cabin is spacious. The possibilities, endless. When you’re living an “anytime, anywhere” lifestyle, your vehicle had better be accommodating. 4Runner exceeds that bold challenge with an ingeniously designed interior. Its versatile seats readily configure to handle any cargo or passenger combination. And access to your gear has been made easy with a power rear window. Adventure has never been so effortless.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota 4Runner has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 95,806 KM
$21,994 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma T...
 66,152 KM
$43,994 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 135,958 KM
$17,496 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory