2020 Toyota Tundra

9,022 KM

Details

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD Sport Premium

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD Sport Premium

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6260205
  • Stock #: 203569
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F19LX873569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,022 KM

Vehicle Description

TRUCK DNA. With a heritage that goes back over eight decades, it's no wonder that Toyota trucks are the world's choice. They've done a few interesting things over the years. Toyota trucks have had more entries in the Dakar Rally than any other brand. They were the first trucks ever driven to the Magnetic North Pole and the South Pole. Toyota trucks are winners, wherever they travel. Where will your Tundra take you?

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Tundra has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

