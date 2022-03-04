Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Highlander

9,800 KM

Details Description Features

$49,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,993

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 8646209
  2. 8646209
  3. 8646209
  4. 8646209
  5. 8646209
  6. 8646209
  7. 8646209
  8. 8646209
  9. 8646209
  10. 8646209
  11. 8646209
  12. 8646209
  13. 8646209
  14. 8646209
  15. 8646209
  16. 8646209
  17. 8646209
  18. 8646209
  19. 8646209
  20. 8646209
  21. 8646209
  22. 8646209
  23. 8646209
  24. 8646209
  25. 8646209
  26. 8646209
  27. 8646209
  28. 8646209
  29. 8646209
  30. 8646209
  31. 8646209
  32. 8646209
  33. 8646209
  34. 8646209
  35. 8646209
  36. 8646209
  37. 8646209
Contact Seller

$49,993

+ taxes & licensing

9,800KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8646209
  • Stock #: 216034
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH5MS116034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 216034
  • Mileage 9,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Go wherever your imagination takes you. Highlander offers the styling, capability, and versatility that lets you go wherever your curiosity takes you. You can take whatever you want – and whomever you want – with plenty of cargo space and roomy seating. The strength and power to get you wherever you want to go, today and tomorrow.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our 2019 Toyota Highlander has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2013 Toyota Corolla CE
 167,798 KM
$9,798 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 142,110 KM
$15,982 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sienna L...
 62,000 KM
$44,998 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory