2021 Toyota Tacoma

66,152 KM

Details Description Features

$44,996

+ tax & licensing
$44,996

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$44,996

+ taxes & licensing

66,152KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10364538
  • Stock #: 210410
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6MX060410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Wherever. Whenever. With the Toyota Tacoma, there’s no such thing as an average weekend. Backed by Toyota’s legendary heritage of toughness, this pickup truck is ready for a day of scrambling over dirt, charging through mud or taking on those not-so-small, epic weekend projects. So wherever your weekend takes you, you can bet that Tacoma has your back.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota Tacoma has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-XXXX

506-857-8611

