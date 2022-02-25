Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Tundra

8,630 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFFROAD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFFROAD

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 8425587
  2. 8425587
  3. 8425587
  4. 8425587
  5. 8425587
  6. 8425587
  7. 8425587
  8. 8425587
  9. 8425587
  10. 8425587
  11. 8425587
  12. 8425587
  13. 8425587
  14. 8425587
  15. 8425587
  16. 8425587
  17. 8425587
  18. 8425587
  19. 8425587
  20. 8425587
  21. 8425587
  22. 8425587
  23. 8425587
  24. 8425587
  25. 8425587
  26. 8425587
  27. 8425587
  28. 8425587
  29. 8425587
  30. 8425587
  31. 8425587
  32. 8425587
  33. 8425587
  34. 8425587
  35. 8425587
  36. 8425587
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,630KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8425587
  • Stock #: 211679
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F15MX961679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,630 KM

Vehicle Description

TRUCK DNA. With a heritage that goes back over eight decades, it's no wonder that Toyota trucks are the world's choice. They've done a few interesting things over the years. Toyota trucks have had more entries in the Dakar Rally than any other brand. They were the first trucks ever driven to the Magnetic North Pole and the South Pole. Toyota trucks are winners, wherever they travel. Where will your Tundra take you?

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Tundra has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2021 Toyota Tundra T...
 9,500 KM
$61,899 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tundra T...
 8,630 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT
 156,581 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory