Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota RAV4

52,487 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 10364556
  2. 10364556
  3. 10364556
  4. 10364556
  5. 10364556
  6. 10364556
  7. 10364556
  8. 10364556
  9. 10364556
  10. 10364556
  11. 10364556
  12. 10364556
  13. 10364556
  14. 10364556
  15. 10364556
  16. 10364556
  17. 10364556
  18. 10364556
  19. 10364556
  20. 10364556
  21. 10364556
  22. 10364556
  23. 10364556
  24. 10364556
  25. 10364556
  26. 10364556
  27. 10364556
  28. 10364556
  29. 10364556
  30. 10364556
  31. 10364556
  32. 10364556
  33. 10364556
  34. 10364556
  35. 10364556
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10364556
  • Stock #: 226108
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFVXNW266108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01D6 SILVER SKY METALLIC NO CHARGE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,487 KM

Vehicle Description

Let’s push your limits — in and out of the city. The awe-inspiring Toyota RAV4 is a familiar name that’s anything but the same. Whether your adventure involves getting familiar with what’s in and around town or taking it beyond the pavement, RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. It’s time to live life to its fullest.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Certified Used Toyota RAV4 has been through a 160-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 95,806 KM
$21,994 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE
 52,487 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE
 126,238 KM
$22,689 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory