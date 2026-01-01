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XLE PREMIUM AWD - PREMIUM

2022 Toyota RAV4

87,556 KM

Details Description Features

$31,897

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM - PREMIUM COLOUR

Watch This Vehicle
13980648

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM - PREMIUM COLOUR

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

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Contact Seller

$31,897

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,556KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV7NW262189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222189
  • Mileage 87,556 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE PREMIUM AWD - PREMIUM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

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506-857-XXXX

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506-857-8611

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$31,897

+ taxes & licensing>

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2022 Toyota RAV4