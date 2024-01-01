Menu
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Altitude is the ultimate blend of rugged capability and refined style. Designed for those who demand both off-road prowess and urban sophistication, this model features exclusive black accents, a premium interior, and advanced technology. Equipped with a powerful engine and advanced 4x4 systems, it’s ready for any adventure, whether it’s climbing rocky trails or navigating city streets.

2023 Jeep Wrangler

21,277 KM

$51,993

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Altitude

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Altitude

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$51,993

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,277KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN4PW653600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE NO CHARGE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 233600
  • Mileage 21,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

$51,993

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2023 Jeep Wrangler