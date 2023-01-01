Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Toyota Highlander

1,158 KM

Details Description Features

$62,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,996

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Highlander

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 9826976
  2. 9826976
  3. 9826976
  4. 9826976
Contact Seller

$62,996

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,158KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9826976
  • Stock #: 236596
  • VIN: 5TDABRCHXPS566596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 1,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Go wherever your imagination takes you. Highlander offers the styling, capability, and versatility that lets you go wherever your curiosity takes you. You can take whatever you want – and whomever you want – with plenty of cargo space and roomy seating. The strength and power to get you wherever you want to go, today and tomorrow.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our 2019 Toyota Highlander has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acadia Toyota

2018 Toyota Tundra L...
 109,123 KM
$44,996 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 52,741 KM
$21,996 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Highland...
 1,158 KM
$62,996 + tax & lic

Email Acadia Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

Call Dealer

506-857-XXXX

(click to show)

506-857-8611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory