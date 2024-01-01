Menu
The 2024 Toyota Tundra Limited Hybrid combines rugged capability with advanced hybrid technology, offering a balanced blend of power, efficiency, and luxury. This full-size pickup truck features a robust 3.5-liter V6 hybrid powertrain, delivering impressive towing capacity and torque while enhancing fuel efficiency compared to traditional engines. The Limited trim adds premium touches such as leather-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a sleek, high-quality interior design. With advanced safety features, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a spacious cabin, the Tundra Limited Hybrid is designed for those who demand both performance and sophistication in their truck.

2024 Toyota Tundra

11,800 KM

11,800 KM

LIMITED HYBRID

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

11,800KM
VIN 5TFPC5DB8RX051314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,800 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota Tundra Limited Hybrid combines rugged capability with advanced hybrid technology, offering a balanced blend of power, efficiency, and luxury. This full-size pickup truck features a robust 3.5-liter V6 hybrid powertrain, delivering impressive towing capacity and torque while enhancing fuel efficiency compared to traditional engines. The Limited trim adds premium touches such as leather-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a sleek, high-quality interior design. With advanced safety features, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a spacious cabin, the Tundra Limited Hybrid is designed for those who demand both performance and sophistication in their truck.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

