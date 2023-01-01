$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring 7-Passenger
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring 7-Passenger
Location
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
506-523-9111
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
186,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF6H95GB510055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23169A
- Mileage 186,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,650 kgs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition and map database covering major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S, states
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Honda Blu-Ray Rear Entertainment System -inc: 9" display, integrated remote control, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
540w Regular Amplifier
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Richibucto Motors
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW Platinum 54,900 KM $82,954 + tax & lic
2020 Renegade PJ1 SPORT 97,059 KM $26,498 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 113,814 KM $37,994 + tax & lic
Email Richibucto Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Richibucto Motors
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
Call Dealer
506-523-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Richibucto Motors
506-523-9111
2016 Honda Pilot