$20,898+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
506-523-9111
$20,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,324KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG6HR683671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,324 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,724 kgs (6,005 lbs)
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
2017 Chrysler Pacifica