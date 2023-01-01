Menu
Used 2019 Ford Edge ST for sale in Richibucto, NB

2019 Ford Edge

93,942 KM

Details Features

$32,845

+ tax & licensing
Location

Richibucto Motors

20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2

506-523-9111

$32,845

+ taxes & licensing

93,942KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP7KBB91165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour EBONY LTHR-TRIM/SUEDED PERF
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U23118
  • Mileage 93,942 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBA
Axle Ratio: TBA
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: Ford performance engine cover, auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2

506-523-9111

$32,845

+ taxes & licensing

